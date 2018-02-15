VEC discusses improvement of rice seed business

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The meeting of Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) on rice, Wednesday, held at Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Islamabad.

National Coordinator (Rice) of PARC presented the working paper for all the sixteen proposals of rice hybrids for recommendation to the Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department. The representatives of national and multinational seed companies attended the meeting.

Presiding the variety evaluation committee meeting, Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Member Plant Sciences Division, PARC emphasized the role of quality seed for the productivity and profitability of farmers and appreciated the role of seed companies for making efforts to improve the potential of rice hybrids in Pakistan. Afterwards under the provision of Seed Rules 2016, the standard operating procedures for the management of National Uniform Yield Trials and related business were presented along with the standards for evaluation of rice hybrids for evaluating the hybrids/varieties of rice for the coming crop.

Representatives of seed companies appreciated the role of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council for devising a transparent procedure and setting the new bench marks for testing of rice hybrids in Pakistan for the benefits of farmers as well as rice sector in Pakistan.

The VEC meeting on Rice, among others, was attended by technical members of the committee from National Agriculture Research System (NARS) of the country including Rice breeders, agronomists, entomologists, pathologists, seed experts, policy-makers, private seed companies’ representatives and provincial seed cooperation representatives. Members of VEC also appreciated the role of private seed companies for taking interest in rice research and development and working in close collaboration with public sector.