VCs calls on Governor, discuss matter of educational interests

Vice Chancellor of various universities of Punjab called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor House Lahore today. In the meetings Vice Chancellor Javed Akram of University of Health Sciences, Vice Chancellor Kanwal Amin of University of Home Economics, Vice Chancellor Naseem Ahmed of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and Vice Chancellor Talat Naseer Pasha of University of Education were present. Vice Chancellors also congratulations the Governor Punjab on assuming office and expressed their best wishes.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the present government was making practical efforts to bring the education sector on a par with the international standards so that our youth could compete with the developed countries in every field. “We need to focus on educating the younger generation as well as on their moral training,” he said.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that has never been desirous for positions but whenever any responsibility was given to him, he fulfilled it with honesty and diligence. While stressing on the importance of research in universities, he said that we have to pay special attention to research and development in universities and a mechanism would be devised for practical use of research done in the universities. He further said that linkage between the academics and industry is very important. Governor Punjab said that as the Chancellor, resolving the issues of universities on priority basis was his top priority. He said that he was trying his best to ensure that the appeals related to the universities were not delayed and they should be disposed of as soon as possible.

The Governor Punjab said that he also got an opportunity in the past to work in the field of education in the federation, and he paid special attention to reforms and worked to make education from Knowledge Intensity to Value Intensity.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that he has also directed to expedite the process for filling the vacant seats of Deans of Faculties of the universities. Reports in this regard have also been sought from all Vice Chancellors.

He said he has also directed for permanent appointments in place of ad hoc appointments of Head of Departments and other key posts in the universities. He said that convocations of universities should not be delayed.

Talking about climate change, he said that it is an important issue facing the whole world.

He said that in the coming days Governor House would play an important role together with the universities on environmental issues, adding that he has also sought suggestions from university vice chancellors and the environment department in this regard.