VC takes notice of examination papers leakage

Hyderabad

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has taken serious notice of the recent leakage of B.A, B.Sc. and B.Com papers that were scheduled at the Varsity’s affiliated colleges. According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor has formed high-powered inquiry committees to ascertain hands behind this heinous incident and to impart severe punishment to those guilty of this gross misconduct. As per details provided in this context, two separate committees will be carrying out individual independent investigation in the matter, identify culprits and recommend punishments.

The first committee is headed by the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Burfat himself and comprises Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Campus Badin Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Focal Person SU Campus Tharparkar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Chandio and Director SU Institute of Business Administration Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Khoso as its members. The other committee on the parallel lines is led as Convener by Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Abdullah Dayo with the addition of Regional Director Colleges Hyderabad region Prof. Imam Ali Mirza, Regional Director Colleges Mirpurkhas region Prof. Mirchand Oad, Principal Government Ghazali Degree College Prof. Rasheed Ahmed Memon and SU Registrar Sajid Qayoom Memon as its members.

The VC termed the incident tragic, saying it was a lowly intrigue to smear the image of the Alma Mater, which he resolved would be dealt with an iron hand. He said, “I am well cognizant of both the severity and the sensitivity of the issue and pledge an immediate result-oriented probe and stringent exemplary punishment to those unearthed as ‘involved’ in this appalling occurrence.”—APP