VC Sindh University takes part in HEC consultative meeting

Hyderabad

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat along with his team Friday participated in the consultative meeting convened by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad at its lecture hall with all Vice Chancellors/ Rectors/ Heads of Higher Education Institutions of public sector universities across Pakistan in attendance.

According to university spokesman the university team participated in this online video- conference interface by being physically available at the video- conference room of the Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences of the varsity. The meeting presided over by the Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri deliberated in detail upon the agenda items that included funding for the universities, transparency in execution and disposal of office business, adoption of policy of self- generation of indigenous funds, examining issue of fee structure in terms of admission to foreign students in Pakistani universities and budget allocation and expenditure analysis.

The meeting also discussed promotion of culture of native-global academic engagement at campuses, development of strong international student intake policy, establishment of academic centers abroad in the areas of expertise, intra-and-inter-varsity in-country exchange programs.—APP

