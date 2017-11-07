VC removed on recommendations of Senate of Urdu University

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Monday apprised the Senate that the Senate of Federal Urdu University again recommended removal of Dr Zafar Iqbal as vice chancellor of the varsity. In ministerial response to the points raised by Barrister Murtaza Wahab about vacant post of the VC, Federal Urdu University Karachi, he said Dr Zafar Iqbal was facing allegations of malpractices and illegal appointment in the university.

The President of Pakistan as Chancellor of the University appointed Justice Haziqul Khari to probe into the allegations. Dr Zafar Iqbal was removed as VC of the University in light of the report presented by Justice Haziqul Khari on August 12, 2015. He said a case into alleged illegal appointments and malpractices was also being probed against the VC by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, the minister said the Islamabad High Court set aside the decision and directed the University Senate to give him an opportunity of personal hearing. He said the University Senate fixed Oct 5, 2017 for personal hearing. However, one day before the due date, the University Senate was informed that the VC suffered heart attack and he could not attend the meeting. Later, the University Senate fixed Oct 19 for personal hearing.

However, he (Dr Zafar) did not turn up for personal hearing, the minister said. He said Dr Zafar Iqbal has been given two chances to appear before the University Senate for personal hearing in light of the court compliance. The minister said Dr Zafar Iqbal also appeared before the Standing Committee of National Assembly on Oct 18 and made objectionable remarks against member of the committee.—APP

Related