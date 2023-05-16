VC QAU greets Naeem for his appointment as VC PMAS-AAUR

Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has paid a visit to PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi to congratulate Prof. Dr. M. Naeem on his appointment as Pro & Acting Vice-Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR.

While congratulating, Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad said that It is a proud moment for Dr. Muhammad Naeem to take charge as Pro and Acting Vice Chancellor of one of the best agriculture universities of Pakistan which has a glorious past for its quality education.

He hoped that both the institutions would take such measures in future that would not only improve the quality of education but also prove to be a source of pride for Pakistan all over the world.