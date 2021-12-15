VC OPC for Global Overseas Convention to boost tourism

Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan said that, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a Global Overseas Convention is being held which will give a major impetus to tourism and investment. Prime Minister Imran Khan would attend the convention exclusively.

He said this while addressing a press conference on the occasion of the Global Overseas Convention at OPC Head Office here today.

Steps are being taken to provide every possible relief to the expats, he said. He said the convention to be held at Governor House Lahore would be attended by patriotic Pakistanis from more than 80 countries, international organizations and eminent international personalities and investors.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the special guest to address the convention on December 23 and on December 24 at the Chief Minister’s Office, delegations of international organizations, high profile overseas Pakistanis who have rendered services for the beloved homeland will be presented with honorary shields.

He said the purpose of the overseas convention was to make the overseas Pakistanis aware of the steps taken by the government of Pakistan and to share the strategy. He said the protection of the rights of overseas Pakistanis and timely delivery of justice was being ensured. More than a thousand overseas Pakistanis from all over the world will be participating in the convention, and those who want to attend the convention can register their names by visiting our office, or by contacting the District Overseas Chairmen, he added.

In this regard, a meeting of all Overseas District Chairmen from across Punjab was held at the Head Office today, which was chaired by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan.