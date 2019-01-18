VC OPC calls on Speaker Punjab Assembly

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Waseem Akhtar called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Ilahi in his office chamber and apprised him about the vibrant role of OPC with regard to solution of the problems of Overseas Pakistanis. He also apprised about the complaint redressal mechanism and proposed amendments in OPC Act to settle the issues of expatriates in shortest possible time. Speaker Punjab Assembly appreciated the steps of OPC being taken for the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis.

