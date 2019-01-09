VC OPC calls on Chief Minister

Staff Reporter

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Waseem Akhtar called on Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s office. Waseem Akhtar apprised CM Punjab about the initiatives being taken for the welfare of expatriate Pakistanis by OPC and told that positive reforms are being introduced to further streamline the functioning of institution.

He also apprised the Chief Minister Punjab about the proposed amendments in OPC Act. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar lauded the efforts of OPC for resolving the issues of Overseas Pakistanis.

