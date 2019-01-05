VC MNSU Multan to also act as VC IUB

Staff Reporter

Engineer Prof. Dr. Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor, MNS University of Engineering and Technology Multan has been assigned additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The Higher Education Department issued a notification in this concern today. Engineer Prof. Dr. Aamir Ijaz was appointed Vice Chancellor of MNS UET Multan in November 2017.

Earlier, he was serving as Director Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, University of Punjab, Lahore. He completed his PhD in 1993 from Queen Mary Westfield College, University of London, UK. He has vast experience in teaching and research as well as administration.

He remained Director of various institutes at Punjab University including Center for Undergraduate Studies, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, Quality Enhancement Cell and Institute of Quality and Technology Management.

