VC IUB, HEC chief discuss cooperation of both institutions

Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob today met with Chairman Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad in his office at Islamabad. On this occasion, bilateral matters and mutual cooperation were discussed between the both institutions.

The Vice Chancellor briefed the Chairman Higher Education Commission about the ongoing teaching and development activities in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a historical educational institution of the region which has become a major university in the country in terms of the number of students. Jamia Islamia strives to promote high quality teaching and research in accordance with the policy guidelines of the Higher Education Commission.

He said that, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed is playing a commendable role in the Higher Education Commission for the promotion of higher education in the country. Chairman Higher Education Commission appreciated the important role of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the promotion of higher education in the region and said that all possible support will be provided to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in all fields.

He said that steps will be taken for immediate provision of funds to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob also invited Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed to visit Islamia University Bahawalpur, which he accepted.