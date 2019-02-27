VC inaugurates QAU 2-day book fair

Staff Reporter

Two-day Book Fair organized by Dr. Raziuddin Siddiqi Memorial (DRSM) Library, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was commenced here on Wednesday.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University along with the Deans and Liberian of the University formally inaugurated the event.

As many as 20 stalls of foreign and local publishing houses have been setup. A wide range of books nearly 40,000 including Natural, Biological and Social Sciences were displayed on subsidized rate.

While addressing the ceremony the Vice Chancellor lauded the efforts of the organizers for providing students a wonderful opportunity and source of knowledge.

Anwar Ejaz, Chief Librarian, QAU said that a wide selection of books has been offered to the students on discounted price with a purpose to promote the habit of book reading among students. A large number of faculty members, students and visitors attended the Book Fair.

