VC hopes Gomal University to excel in all fields

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Vice Chancellor Gomal University DI Khan Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that Gomal University was one of the prestigious Universities of the country and got the honor of the oldest educational institutions in the whole country. He hoped the Gomal University would excel in all the fields.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed made these remarks while welcoming the newly elected members of the Syndicate during the 103 Syndicate Meeting held here on Monday. They include Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Jilani, Prof. Dr. Nematullah Babar, and Dr. Muhammad Adeel Kwanki Doctor Ifikhar desired he wanted to see University excel in all fields. The Vice Chancellor further said that the establishment of discipline in Gomal University was his top priority and it has strictly been implemented.