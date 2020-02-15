VC given additional charge

STAFF REPORTER PESHAWAR According to the notification issued by the Higher Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Vice Chancellor University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain has been given additional charge to look-after the affairs of the office of Vice Chancellor Shuhada-APS, UoT, Nowshera till appointment of regular Vice Chancellor by the concerned Department. According to the notification, the competent authority based on a summary duly approved by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has accepted the resignation of Prof. Dr. Qamarul-Wahab, Vice Chancellor ShudadaAPS University of Technology (UoT) Nowshera with effect from 02-02-2020