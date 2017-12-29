VC FUUAST desires to conduct more research work at varsity

Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Dr S Altaf Hussain, Thursday said that this is his desire that more research work should be conducted at the varsity.

This he said while talking to the teachers during visit of deptt of mathematics, said a statement issued here. The VC said that more facilities would be provided to the teachers, students for research work. He also said that problems of research center of mathematics deptt would be resolved on priority.—APP

