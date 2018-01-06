VC Barani University visits Attock campus

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Vice Chancellor Barani University Professor Sarwat Naz Mirza has said that Attock Campus is playing vital role in promoting agriculture education and the Students studying in this campus will play vital role in the future.

He said this during her visit to Barani University Campus in Attock. On the occassion Director Zohair Husnain and other faculty members were also present. Vice Chancellor said that the new building of the campus is under construction and will be completed by the end of 2019 for which Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has provided funds generously which is ample proof of his educational friendly policies.

He said, establishing this university in this remote district is certainly a gift for the people of this area.