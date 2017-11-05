VC appoints Syed Waqar Shah as Director Latif chair

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Parveen Shah on Saturday appointed Syed Waqar Hussain Shah Latifi, 12th Custodian, Dargah Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (R.A) as honorary Director of Latif Chair of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, said a release here. Syed Waqar Hussain Shah is renowned scholars, social activist and promoter of Sufism, peace, and the teaching and philosophy of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (R.A). The VC SALU said that she was optimistic that Syed Waqar Hussain Shah will embark research work on the life, teachings and philosophy of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and this Chair will also work on the poetry, mysticism, humanism, love, affection and human dignity.

She said that Latif’s message and philosophy were not limited to one region, his philosophy of love and tolerance had no boundaries and Shah preached about universal harmony.