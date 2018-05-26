VC AJK University calls on President

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir has said that new disciplines including Mass Communication/Journalism, International Relations and Tourism will be introduced at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University (UAJK), Muzaffarabad, helping prepare students for the professional world on modern academic lines.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with Prof. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi, Vice Chancellor UAJK, who called on him at the Presidency here today.

During the meeting, the VC apprised the President of various academic and administrative issues relating to the University.

He informed that recently an MoU had been signed with Academy of Competitive Exams (ACE) – a leading competitive examination preparatory academy – wherein the University will provide all basic facilities to the academy for starting classes here in Muzaffarabad. He said this will be the first academy of its kind where students from all over Azad Kashmir will be able to prepare for the Central Superior Services exam, other competitive examinations, entry tests and recruitment exams conducted by the public service commissions.