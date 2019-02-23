Vawda terms Indian threat of halting water as ‘ludicrous foolish’

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda has termed the threats of India pertaining to halting of water-supply of Pakistan as ‘ludicrous and foolish’.

In a tweet, Faisal Vawda expressed his views over the rising tensions between Pakistan and India. He called out Indian government for covering up its failures by blaming Pakistan for every loss.

He made it clear that in the era of PTI-led government, India will not be able to target Pakistan for things it itself loses to protect; hinting at the case of Kulbhusan Jhadav which is underway at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and where India is constantly failing to provide proper evidence.

It is to be noted that on Thursday (yesterday), India’s minister for Water Resources and River Development Nitin Gadkari threatened to stop the supply of water from its Eastern Rivers to Pakistan and divert it to Occupied Kashmir and Indian Punjab instead.—INP

