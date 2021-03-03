Vawda steps down as MNA but NA Speaker’s office yet to receive resignation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf National Assembly member Faisal Vawda says he has resigned from the National Assembly seat to avoid disqualification in dual citizenship case.

The legal team of the PTI leader tendered his resignation in Islamabad High Court (IHC), where a disqualification case is pending against him.

His counsel told the court that his client has resigned from the assembly, adding that the petition is no longer maintainable following the resignation.

However, the office of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser states it hasn’t received the PTI lawmaker’s resignation yet.

Vawda had won the 2018 general election from Karachi’s NA-249 constituency. He is facing a disqualification case in IHC over dual nationality since he was in possession of a United States passport when he filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018. The minister remained an American national event when the scrutiny of his nomination papers was completed.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a past judgment, had categorically ruled that candidates who hold dual nationality are supposed to submit a renunciation certificate of the foreign nationality along with their nomination papers.