Vawda lambastes Abid Sher Ali over money laundering accusations

Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda lambasted former State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali for accusing him of laundering money to buy properties in central London.

“Abdi Sher Ali’s mental state is not right. He takes drugs and stands in front of any building,” Vawda said while speaking to media on Saturday after visiting a private school in Karachi. Vadwa added, “He [Abid Sher Ali] would stand in front of the Buckingham Palace and claim it is mine. He should not make claims and instead, show us the proof.”

“I not only know how to handle people like him but I also know how to deal with them,” Vawda added. Last week, Ali had alleged that Vawada had laundered more than £11 million from Pakistan to buy properties in Central London. “Faisal Vawada laundered more than £11 million from Pakistan to buy properties in Central London. Imran Khan has given him NRO and told NAB chairman not to start probe against his Halal money-laundering,” he had tweeted. He added, “Vawda must explain money-trail and source of income, I challenge him for a debate.”

