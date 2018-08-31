Vawda flays Amir Liaquat for comments against PTI, Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Faisal Vawda on Wednesday flayed another lawmaker of his party Amir Liaquat for the latter’s comments against the PTI and its leader Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Vawda was speaking with regard to Liaquat, who has lately been making headlines for his differences with the PTI and its leadership.

“Let me say clearly that if any individual in the world thinks that with his evil mind and filthy heart he would be able to disrespect someone by using religion and people would be scared of him, then I want to categorically state that I’m a person who knows how to make sole of a shoe from such an individual’s tongue,” the PTI MNA said in response to Liaquat’s statements about the party and its leader.

“He (Liaquat) has demonstrated extreme immaturity; what for he came here then? To graze?” he asked, referring to Liaquat’s assertion that Imran had asked him to hold Asif Ali Zardari’s feet.

Vawda further dared Liaquat to resign from his National Assembly membership and contest election as an independent, adding that the PTI would also field its candidate—INP

