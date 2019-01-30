Vawda directs to speed up work on Dasu project

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of Water Resources, Faisal Vawda has directed to speed up pace of work on Dasu Hydropower Project, while chairing a meeting at Dasu District, Kohistan Dam Steering Committee (DSC),on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion the Federal Minister said the process of land acquisition for the dam should be completed at the earliest possible span of time.

He said that the Hydropower project will help generate 4320 megawatts of electricity.

Meanwhile, the Federal Minister said construction of dams is amongst the top priorities of the government.

He regretted that the previous outgoing governments did not pay any heed to the issue of water shortage in the country.

