Vawda approaches SJC against ECP Sindh member

Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda, who was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a dual nationality case earlier this year, has submitted a complaint at the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Wednesday seeking the disqualification of ECP Sindh Member Nisar Durrani.

In his complaint, Vawda alleged that the respondent was “simultaneously holding two offices [ECP member and post of Sindh Medical College’s principle] of profit in absolute violation of Article 216 of the Constitution”.