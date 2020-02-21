VavaCars partners with Meezan for innovative financing products

STAFF REPORTER KARACHI VavaCars, a globally recognized car transaction platform and Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic Bank, entered into an agreement to pave the way for providing innovative and efficient financing solutions for car traders in order to facilitate the entire purchase process for vehicles through VavaCars. The agreement was signed by Mujahid Khan, Country Manager, VavaCars and Syed Tanvir Hussain, General Manager & Head of Commercial Banking at Meezan Bank. This partnership aims to provide convenience to car traders who otherwise do not have access to financing, thus bridging the gap between banks and traders. Auto dealers having limited financing options will be able to increase their capacity to purchase vehicles from VavaCars through Shariah-compliant financing products offered by Meezan Bank. VavaCars auto trading partners will enjoy a priority status when they apply for financing through Meezan Bank. Speaking at the occasion, Mujahid Khan, Country Manager, VavaCars said: “I am excited about partnering with Meezan, the leading Islamic Bank in Pakistan. This partnership is a reflection of our shared values of Trust, Transparency, and a passion to serve our customers.