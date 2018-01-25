Varsity teachers observe strike

Hyderabad

The Sindh University Teachers Association (SUTA) observed one-day strike and suspended the academic activities across all the departments, faculties and campuses on the call of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Sindh. The SUTA’s General Secretary Dr Azhar Ali Shah informed here on Wednesday that more than 800 member teachers of SUTA while responding to the call boycotted the classes in the SU, Jamshoro.

Reiterating FAPUASA’s demands, SUTA called for amendment in Sindh Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2013, based on the recommendations of FAPUASA in order to restore autonomy of all public sector universities.—APP