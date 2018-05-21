Varsity academics urge PM to immediately appoint HEC Chairman

Islamabad

Through a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Controlling Authority of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has demanded immediate appointment of new Chairman Higher Education Commission.

The letter mentions that the search committee after following rigorous selection process, recommended panel comprising of the distinguished scholars including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar (Former VC Islamia University Bahawalpur), Prof. Dr. Tariq Banuri, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Chaudhry, Prof. Dr. Anwar ul Hassan Gilani and is a true representation of merit. FAPUASA monitored whole process and appreciates the committee for choosing four names on merit, whole nation in general and entire teaching fraternity in particular is indebted for the tireless efforts made for the merit based transparent formation of panel.

The letter further states that the apex education body with more than 100 billion rupees annual budget, is working without its permanent head since 14th April 2018. Prime Minister of Pakistan, being controlling authority of HEC, was requested to choose a person of eminence amongst the recommended panel by the search committee with significant contribution in higher education sector as administrator and researcher without any further delay which may avoid the apex education body becoming the prey of further adhocism. The federal government should ensure appointment of permanent HEC chairman within its tenure.

Earlier, President FAPUASA Dr. Kaleem ullah Bareach, President Islamabad Chapter Dr. Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry and President Balochistan Chapter Dr. Fareed Achakzai appreciated the Prime Minister of Pakistan for appointing a apolitical search committee comprising of reputed academicians and personalities. They also lauded untiring efforts of search committee towards transparent and merit appointment of new chief of Higher Education Commission (HEC). It is very pleasing that committee has finalized the panel to be presented to Prime Minister of Pakistan for the appointment of Chairman HEC, they said.—INP