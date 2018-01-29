Varsities promote research work: Dr Zubair

Karachi

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh said that it is the prime responsibility of the universities worldwide to promote research culture in their countries to help government and industry to achieve their developments targets.

This he stated while he was visiting the concluding session of three day long Business Research Reports Posters Exhibition of BBA/MBA students of the university.

The exhibition was organized by Business Research centre of the University under the supervision of Assistant Professor Syed Arshad Husain.

Dr. Zubair Shaikh said that he is very much satisfied with research work of 50 BBA/MBA students of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University who have presented their research work, findings and recommendations on various trade and industry issues in the shape of a poster on Pan Flax precisely.—NNI