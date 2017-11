ISLAMABAD, :Various sections of the Motorway have been closed for traffic due to dense fog on Thursday morning . According to Radio Pakistan , Motorway police informed that M-I from Peshawar to Islamabad, M-2 from Islamabad to Lahore and M-3 from Faisalabad to Gojra remain closed. The road users have been advised to contact Helpline 130 and control room number 5494126 to avoid any inconvenience.

Orignally published by APP