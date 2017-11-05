Vandeweghe downs Barty to reach Elite Trophy final

Zhuhai (China)

America’s CoCo Vandeweghe defeated Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals of the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Saturday, ending the Australian’s impressive run in the tournament.

Barty, who beat former world number one Angelique Kerber and Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova earlier in the week, tumbled out of the competition after a tough match that Vandeweghe won in two sets 6-3, 6-3 in just one hour and two minutes.

Vandeweghe, the number two seed, will now face Germany’s Julia Goerges in the final at the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai.

Goerges, seeded seventh, earlier hammered Anastasija Sevastova also in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, in one hour and 11 minutes.

Vandeweghe told journalists after the match she didn’t do anything differently.

“Maybe just a longer warm-up today,” she said. “But my day was pretty much normal. I woke up at noon, stayed in my room all darn day, and then you know, played some tennis. That was it. Just another day.”

Asked about tomorrow’s final, she added: “I think I’ll just keep rolling with the nonsense I have been rolling with this week.

The 25-year-old earlier this week said she had planned to miss most of the China tournaments but, at least with the China Open, had shown up to avoid a fine.

– ‘Amazing season’ –

Barty put up a good fight in the first set, holding serve until the fifth game when Vandeweghe finally secured the break after wasting four earlier opportunities.

The American went on to take the set point in the ninth game when she broke service once again.

A determined Barty managed to save three match points in the eighth game of the second set but Vandeweghe ultimately proved too much for the 21-year-old.

Barty said she was disappointed to lose but the semi-final match hadn’t much been in her control.

“When CoCo served the way she did, there’s not much really I could do,” she said.

“I’ve played top 10 players this year and felt comfortable on the court and I think CoCo just has that ability to hit players off the court.”

Despite the loss, Barty is ending the season on a high having soared into the top 20 in the world rankings from outside the top 300 this time last year.

“It’s been an amazing season, it truly has,” she added.

“Obviously you’re disappointed not to win a tennis match but you’ve got to put things into perspective.”

In the other semi-final match, Goerges also proved to be a tough opponent for Sevastova, breaking her in the first game.

She continued to dominate in the second set, powering to a 4-1 lead after five games before going on to claim the match.

