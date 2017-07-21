Van Vleuten wins women’s Tour stage

Col D’izoard

Annemiek van Vleuten made up for her Olympic heartbreak by winning the first stage of the women’s Tour de France on Thursday. The 34-year-old Dutchwoman was leading the Olympic Games road race in Rio last year and 12km from the gold medal when she crashed spectacularly on a perilous descent, suffering fractured vertebrae and severe concussion as her Dutch compatriot Anna van der Breggen went on to take the title.

But the renowned climber broke clear on the Col d’Izoard climb at the end of the 67.5km opening stage of two in La Course by Tour de France to take victory by 43 seconds from Briton Lizzie Deignan, with Italian Elisa Longo Borghini, the bronze medallist in Rio, third at 1min 23sec.

The men’s 18th stage of the Tour de France will also finish on the Col d’Izoard later on Thursday.

La Course will be completed with a 22.5km pursuit around Marseille for the top 19 finishers, with each rider setting off according to the time gaps from Thursday’s race. Chris Froome kept control of his rivals in a grueling Alpine ride to move a step closer to a fourth Tour de France title on Wednesday, retaining the leader’s yellow jersey after the 17th stage, won by Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic. The defending champion was attacked by last year’s runner-up Romain Bardet and Ireland’s Dan Martin in the lung-busting ascent to the Col du Galibier but he stayed calm and covered every offensive move. Bardet and Martin’s accelerations, however, were damaging for Fabio Aru as the Italian lost 31 seconds and slipped from second to fourth place overall.—AFP