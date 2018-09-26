There is no denying the fact that time plays a very essential role in everyone’s life but most of the people are just wasting their time with useless activities. Even in Holy Quran one of the important messages is the value of time. But unfortunately our society presents a very sorry state in giving value to time. For instance, no doctor sees his patients at the appointed time, no train arrives on its scheduled time and no flight takes off on the given time. Similarly, doing everything exactly on time is very unusual in our society and many of our problems are directly or indirectly connected to our habit of disregarding punctuality. Every day nature gives 24 hours to an individual; some waste their precious time by discussing unimportant matters which can be observed in markets and other public places. On the other hand, some people who acquire internet accessibility and new gadgets like mobile phones are all the day engaged in unnecessary calls or chatting with friends which means they are disvaluing time. However, giving value to time and doing each work on time means being successful. So, if you want to become successful then you must value time.

SHAHIDA SAMAD

Turbat, Balochistan

