Value of freedom is known by Kashmiri mothers who sacrificed their sons: Mishal

ISLAMABAD : Mishal Malik, the wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik, has felicitated the nation on Independence Day.

The wife of the prominent Kashmiri leader released a message and said that it must not be forgotten that Pakistan come into existence after a lot of sacrifices.

“On behalf on the people of Kashmir, I would like wish people across Pakistan a happy independence day. However, it should not be forgotten that Pakistan was created after a lot of sacrifices,” she said.

She said that the families of those who have been martyred for the sake of freedom and independence knows the true meaning of sacrifice.

“The value of freedom should be asked from the mothers who sacrificed their young sons for the sake of freedom of Kashmiris, or the sisters whose brothers sacrificed their relations and laid their lives, or those elderly who lost their old-age support and sacrificed their sons and daughters,” she said.

The Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Indian-Occupied Kashmir by staging pro-Pakistan rallies and demonstrations, hoisting Pakistani flags and holding march pasts in every nook and corner of the territory.

Several Hurriyet leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mufti Nasirul Islam, besides detained Masarrat Alam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and others in their statements and messages greeted people of Pakistan on the Independence Day.

Syed Ali Gilani in his message said that the people of Kashmir were highly grateful to Pakistan for extending its wholehearted moral, political and diplomatic support to the just cause of Kashmir.

