Value addition leads surplus exports, President FPCCI

Special Correspondent

Karachi

President FPCCI Gazanfar Bilour has said that over the last two decades, there has been a drastic change in the world export markets, where the focus has shifted from the traditional western countries to new emerging markets in Africa, Asia, Central Asia, China and India.

Making trade between economies easier is increasingly important for business. Excessive document requirements, burdensome customs procedures, inefficient port operations and inadequate infrastructure and extraordinary delays in the release of refunds all lead to additional costs and delays for exporters.

Bilour emphasised upon improving the various areas of ease of doing business including improvement in the business environment.Pakistan ranks at 147 out of 190 countries in stated index whereas it ranks at the tail at 171 in cross-border trading indicates that war footing policy measures are required for attracting global capital particularly in our export sectors.

He showed his concern that despite the World Bank forecasted the 5.5 percent growth in the fiscal year 2017-18 while the economy is facing the reduction in exports and pressure of external debt and liabilities.

Bilour is of the opinion that the development of Pakistan economy is subject to the efficiency of agricultural sector ¯ the agro-based commodities are traditional goods to contribute to exports of Pakistan.