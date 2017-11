Sialkot

Gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth more than 14 million rupees were stolen from the house of Muhammad Sulaiman Majeed in the Askari Colony under the limits of the Cantt police station.

The unknown thieves stole gold and diamond ornaments worth more than 9500000 rupees, 1038000 rupees in cash and other valuables worth more than 2550000 rupees from the house while the house mates were busy in some marriage function. The police have registered a case and started investigations.