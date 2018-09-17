Valley, parts of Jammu shut over killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, normal life was crippled due to complete shutdown across the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region against the killing of six youth by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam district on Saturday.

All shops, business establishments and educational institutions were closed while traffic was off the road in the Valley and Banihal area of Ramban district in the Jammu region. Thin attendance was recorded in government offices. The train services continued to remain suspended for the third consecutive day, today. Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar sought the intervention by the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to safeguard life, honour and dignity of pro-freedom leaders, threatened by Indian intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces. The JRL said that a sting operation has been launched by the Indian agencies to malign pro-freedom leaders.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, while addressing mourners at the residence of civilian martyred, Rauf Ahmad Ganie at Anchidora in Islamabad over phone from Srinagar appealed to the Kashmiri people to stage complete boycott of upcoming local bodies’ election drama in the territory.

An Indian soldier was killed in an attack in Kulgam district, today. The trooper identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Malik alias Mukhtar Gola was a former commander of Indian army-backed dreaded group, Ikhwan. He was shot dead in Shurat area of the district.

Unidentified persons tried to set ablaze a panchayat office in Seer area of Tral in Pulwama district, today.

Deepika Singh Rajawat, the counsel for Kathua rape and murder victim girl, Aasifa, has been invited to the 39th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The invitation to Deepika Rajawat was extended by the International Human Rights Association of American Minorities.

