Valley nursing staff observes strike

Srinagar

The nursing staff of Government Medical College Srinagar and its associated hospitals held a token strike in support of their pending demands including removal of pay anomaly.

The protesting nurses assembled at various places to register their protest including lawns of SMHS hospital, Chest Disease Hospital, LD Hospital and Bone and Joint Hospital.

Parveena Khan, president of the nurses association said their counterparts in Jammu also held token strike. Khan said their other demands include technical grade, timely meeting of departmental promotion committee, hike in uniform allowance and changing of designation from staff nurse to nursing officer, creation of posts, filling of higher vacant posts, risk allowance and non-practice allowance.

On Monday, the nursing staff went on strike from 10 am to 11:30am. However, the emergencies were exempted from strike. Meanwhile, in a statement issued today, the J&K Nurses Association said the nurses in GMCs and SKIMS Medical College hospital will go on token strike from tomorrow.—GK