Valentine’s Day is an international festival that celebrates the feeling of love – Love between lovers (man and his woman) may be the most celebrated kind. However, love of all kind is beautiful and thus, needs to be celebrated. Valentine’s Day is celebrated to pay a tribute to Saint Valentine who gave away his life for the cause of love. Valentine’s Day stands for love. So, on this Valentine’s Day, if you do not have a girlfriend or a boyfriend, do not start to feel sad. Instead, search out your life and find people who truly loved, in any form and in any way, and say thank you to them for being there with you when you needed them. Valentine’s Day is a day to be happy and to spend it with the people you love and care.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

