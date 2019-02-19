Sometimes I get disturbed by the so-called ‘sanskari’ people who have issues with Valentine’s Day celebrations without even understanding what it stands for. One of those so-called sanskari persons, who tried to create ill-feelings about this day, is actually in jail now on charges of rape. True love does not require extreme levels of Public Display of Affection (PDA) which sometimes go over the top now-a-days (and are often faked). But Valentine’s Day actually honours a true ‘sanskari’; it honours a man who stood by his validity of marriage during times when casual sex was often happening in the Roman Empire.

It was during the time of the Roman Empire that a certain Caesar (common name for the dynasty) felt that men who got married became effeminate and did not want to fight. He felt that those feelings made men mushy headed and incapable of being warriors. He commanded that none of his soldiers should get married during service. He also said that you ‘need not get married to have sex’.

Valentine was a Christian priest who did not approve of this. He quietly allowed the soldiers to get married and blessed their marriages. The Emperor heard about this and had Valentine executed for treason. Valentine’s Day thus honours the sacredness of marriage and the place for true love is in marriage. In honour of his heroic death, the Pope declared that February 14th would thenceforth commemorate the soft-hearted St. Valentine. Today, Valentine’s Day has become an iconic day for celebrating love and spending a lot of money on various gifts for our loved ones.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

