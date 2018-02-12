A vacuum: Russia finds hard to fill

Baber Ali Bhatti

IN the wake of Trump’s ceaseless tirade against Pakistan, Russia provided explicit gestures in favour of Pakistan. In August 2017, Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov censured Trump’s South Asia strategy and insisted that Islamabad is “a key regional player to negotiate with. Putting pressure (on Pakistan) may seriously destabilise the region-wide security situation and result in negative consequences for Afghanistan”.

US strategy against Pakistan has created an opportune vacuum for Russia to reshuffle the positions of its strategic allies in its favour. The growing fissures between the US and Pakistan provides Russia with a golden opportunity to strengthen its multifarious ties with Pakistan and thereby to further expand its influence in the region and beyond. History is testament to the fact that such opportunities become available to states once in a decade or perhaps centuries and those nations which only focus on immediate needs at the cost of geostrategic and long term objectives miss such opportunities.

In this respect, Pakistan figures as a key regional player that can be detected on Russia’s radar for regional alliances. Donald Trump stated that “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools”. After Trump’s unabated anti-Pakistan policy statements, Pakistan axiomatically finds itself in the unquestioning need of alternative and virtually equal powerful ally. The situation potentially brings a series of opportunities for Russia: to enhance its regional influence, to get active engagement in South Asia, to expand and consolidate its alliance and to gain economic benefits by the substantial symbiosis with Pakistan.

However, there are concerns that these opportunities will only bring short-term gains with no long-term strategic outcomes for both Russia and Pakistan. There are multiple factors which support the fact that both countries will have to put serious efforts for long-term strategic outcomes. Russia seems unclear and reluctant to fill the vacuum. There could be various reasons and concerns that Russia is not filling the vacuum. Due to uneasy economic situations in both countries, they have limited resources for mutual investments and joint business projects. The second reason for concern is Russia’s virtually non-transparent and unpredictable moves towards Pakistan. Under the third president Dmitry Medvedev (2008-2012), Russia’s policy toward Islamabad was more transparent. In 2008, Russia’s Foreign Policy Concept declared Pakistan as one of the key regional powers that Russia intended to develop relations with on bilateral and multilateral levels.

Putin’s return to the Kremlin in 2012 led to changes in Russia’s policy in South Asia. It seemed to be less clear and predictable. The first indication of this was a short notice cancellation of the Dushanbe Four summit in Islamabad in 2012 due to President Putin’s inability to visit Pakistan. Shortly after that this platform ceased to exist. Thereafter, mutual military exercises of Russia and Pakistan in 2016 sparked the existence of healthy cooperation. Helicopter deals and second friendship military exercise in 2017 seems considerable addition to mutual cooperation. However, these developments do not appear enough to detect the exact or explicit position of Pakistan in Russia’s foreign policy framework.

While Russia-Pakistan full-scale military cooperation gives the appearance of close and solid relations between the two, on the contrary, it camouflaged poor economic interdependence and lack of strategy for bilateral cooperation. These ambiguous developments and lack of clear policy towards Pakistan indicates that vacuum is complex that seems hard to be filled by Russia. There is hardly any mention of current policy. Please base your claims on the current policy of Russia vis-à-vis Pakistan.

Russia and Pakistan should focus on less visible, but more important fields of partnership to start with formulating the roadmap for bilateral relations and facilitating trade between them. A trusted partnership with both India and Pakistan is possible only if Russia realizes and articulates their independent value for itself, makes its policy South Asia-oriented, protects its ties with India and Pakistan from the third countries’ influence, and avoids U-turns and any kind of unpredictability in its regional strategy.

— The writer is associated with Strategic Vision Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.