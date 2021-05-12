Vaccinations centres to be increased two folds

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Mayo Hospital Corona Monitoring Unit on Wednesday to monitor the performance of the unit.

Consultant Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Prof Dr. Saqib Saeed, Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Prof Asad Aslam Khan and Dr. Iftikhar briefed the minister on the occasion and informed the minister about the reserved beds, ventilators and Oxygen availability for Corona patients.

Later, the Health Minister visited Vaccination Centre at Sabzazar. Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Sarah Aslam and Commissioner Lahore Capt (Retd) Usman Younis accompanied the minister during the visit.

The Health Minister said, “We are monitoring the Corona situation closely. We are continuously increasing the number of vaccination centres and people. In Punjab 236 centres and in Lahore 7 centres are functional.

The vaccine is being administered as per NCOC guidelines. We using top quality and safe vaccine. Adequate amount of vaccine is available in Punjab.

We have started vaccination of people of over 40 years of age. The number of staff and counters have been increased.

The number of people being vaccinated shall be doubled very soon.” On the occasion, the Punjab P&SH Secretary said that Punjab was receiving adequate supply of vaccine from the NCOC. Commissioner Lahore said the administration is continuously monitoring the arrangements.