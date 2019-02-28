Vaccination target achieved to administer polio drops to children upto 10 years

Rawalpindi

Health teams on Thursday reported to have achieved polio vaccination target, set for children upto 10 years under two week-long drive which concluded on February 28.

Talking to APP, Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said that over 87,000 children, below ten years age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign, launched in 16 union councils of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB)areas.

Hussain said as the previous age limit for administration of polio drops was five years.The government had decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy to administer polio vaccination to children up to 10 years of age,he added.

He said that drops were administered in 10 Union Councils of the city from 3 to 11, and UC 37, while 6 wards of Rawalpindi Cantonment area including Ward No 3, 9 and 10 which have been declared high-risk areas.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp