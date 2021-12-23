Vaccination of 80% population to be achieved soon: Yasmin

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department organized a special stage play “Ainak Wala Jin’ at Alhamra Hall here on Thursday with Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid as chief guest.

The play was organized as part of the second phase of Reach Every Door Corona vaccination campaign.

Present in the event were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Director Special Education Pervez Butt and a large number of men, women and children.

Children from Special Education institutions presented a special performance Ainak Wala Corona Jin. The children produced an enthralling performance. The play highlighted the importance of vaccination.

In her speech, the Health Minister said, “I appreciate Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch and his team for creating awareness among the public. All characters of the play gave wonderful performance to generate awareness about vaccination. We have administered the first or second dose to 53 million population of Punjab. Inshallah we will achieve the target of vaccination of 81 million people. By the blessings of the Almighty we have completely vaccinated 46 % population of the province. The positivity ratio has dropped to 0.3 % in Punjab. We envision vaccination of 70% population of Punjab in the second phase of the RED campaign.”

Responding to queries of journalists, the Minister said that eight state of the art mother and child hospitals were being developed in Punjab. Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card to all 30 million families of Punjab from 1st of January 2022.

She said more and more hospitals are being empanelled. She added that 650 bedded mother and child block is being developed at Ganga Ram hospital.