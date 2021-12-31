Vaccination centres to remain closed on Jan 1, 2

The National Command and Operations Centre announced on Thursday that Covid-19 vaccination centres will remain closed on January 1 and 2 across the country.

The NCOC, which serves as the nerve centre of the government’s unified effort against the global pandemic, stated that the vaccination staff have been working throughout the year to achieve the national goal.

The vaccination process is to resume from January 3, 2022, it added. The NCOC also announced that 30% of Pakistan’s total population and 46% of the eligible population have been vaccinated against Covid. In the “wake of the rising threat of Omicron”, the forum urged all citizens to get fully vaccinated and maintain Standard Operating Procedures.

“Wear a mask, avoid crowded places and ensure social distancing,” the NCOC said via its official Twitter handle.

Approximately 1.5 million anti-Covid jabs have been administered across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the national total up to 155,023,641.

AFP from Paris adds: A coronavirus variant-driven “tsunami” threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the World Health Organisation said Wednesday as data showed cases have surged across the world in the past week to levels never seen before.