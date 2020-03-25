Vacations in educational institutions extended till May 31.

MUZAFFARABAD Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has extended the vacations in all educational institutions including public, private and religious schools till 31st of May due to possible spread of novel coronavirus (COVID – 19), said a notification issued by the government on Wednesday. Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been reported only one COVID – 19 positive case so for while almost 60 people have been kept in quarantine centers whose samples for test has been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for test. All the educational institutions were closed earlier on March, 13 for three weeks till April 5 by the government and the date of closer has been extended due to a lock down for three weeks to contain spread of pandemic in the region.—APP