Vacant posts of doctors to be filled in Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health, Prof. Dr. Jawad Sajid Khan has directed the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department to take immediate measures within two days to run Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC) day and night and cardiac bypass surgery also be started within a week.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review the steps taken to fully functionalise the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology in the Committee Room of SH&ME Department, here.

The minister directed to convene the meeting of BoM of WIC on Thursday to take important decisions for making the WIC fully functional.

The meeting was informed that seven senior registrars of Cardiology have been posted in the Institute.

Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah directed that an advertisement should be got published in the newspapers with the permission of Election Commission to fill the vacant posts of Cardiologists in the WIC through walk-in-interviews.

He also directed that Pakistan Medical & Dental Council also be approached for the recognition of WIC as a teaching institute.

He directed that a referral system with the collaboration of Rescue 1122 also be launched for the shifting of patients of common diseases from WIC to DHQ hospitals of Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gujrat and on the same pattern cardiac patients from the said hospitals to WIC.

Moreover, a meeting of the Cardiologists of DHQ hospitals of Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gujrat should also be called at WIC for better coordination. It was decided that Social Welfare Department should also immediately be asked to post Medical Social Officer in WIC for the categorization of the patient.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Saqib Shafi informed the meeting that angiography and plastic surgery procedures have been started in the institute and emergency services will also be provided within couple of days.

Special Secretary Health Usman Moazzam, Prof. Saqib Shafi, Prof. Abdul Waheed, Chairman BoM of WIC Prof. Mehmood Shaukat, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Salman Shahid and other officers including the Medical Superintendent Dr. Shabbir attended the meeting.