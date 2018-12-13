Vacant posts of doctors being filled in Allied hospitals

Medical Superintendent (MS)Holy Family Hospital Dr Muhammad Shahzad Wednesday said that in order to improve health delivery system all the vacant posts of doctors in the Allied hospitals of the city are being filled on urgent basis.

Dr Shahzad told APP,that around 70 to 80 posts of specialists doctors were vacant in the allied hospitals including Holy Family, Benazir Bhutto and District Headquarter hospital and to overcome the shortage of doctors the provincial government had formed the special selection board and assigned the task to fulfill the posts on merit.—APP

