All vacant posts in KMC to be filled with youth

Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar has said all vacant posts in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be filled with youth of Karachi on merit basis.

He said that the KMC’s next budget will be prepared by the elected representatives and the development process will get boost with it.

He said this while addressing the passing-out parade of the city wardens at City Warden Headquarters on Friday, said a statement.

The Mayor inspected the passing-out parade and gave away certificates to the passing-out wardens. He said that local bodies having difficulties in performing their functions and all efforts underway to make the revenue collection better.

For makeshift arrangement we have asked the Sindh Government to provide us Rs.30 crores grant every month so that salaries of staff could be paid.

He said that a summary has been sent to the chief minister Sindh for filling of vacant posts in the KMC and after getting the approval, these posts will be filled with competent staff and the contractual employees who have better capabilities will be preferred in this process. He said the first budget was not made by us however the next budget will be the budget presented by the elected representatives and we hope that development process will get further speed after this.

The Mayor said the city wardens performance has been improved and they are doing good work especially in the situation that many roads have been dug up for development works.

He said that the wardens have an important duty to help hold the Pakistan Super League Final on March 25 at the National Stadium Karachi. He also thanked the Police and the Sindh government for providing training to the city wardens.

The Mayor also referred to the leakage in sewerage lines and the improper water supply and other issues being faced by the citizens of Karachi. Adding that these problems needs to be addressed without further delay. DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf, DMC central chairman Rehen Hashmi vice chairman Shakir Ali, Vice Chairman of DMC Korangi Syed Ahmer Ali, SSP Traffic East Malik Zafar.—APP

