Uzma to scale Broad Peak

Mountaineer Uzma Yousaf would start her effort for the 8047m Broad Peak from June 17.

Addressing a press conference here at F-9 Park, she said she did not have that much training when she climbed 7027m Spantik Peak last year but now she was fully prepared for the Broad Peak.

“Managing home, being a housewife, and then thinking about climbing mountains are two different things for me, but thanks Allah Almighty I managed both of them well,” she said. She said she was representing the Pakistani women and if men supported women then nothing was difficult to conquer in the world.

“Every mountain has its own story and hopefully by the grace of Allah Almighty I will do it,” she said. Responding to a question, she said the total expenditure on the expedition would be Rs 3.5 million which the team would manage on their own. “The expedition will last for 40 to 45 days,” she said. Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said when he first met Uzma and she told her story, it was incredible. “She is just like a role model not only for Pakistani women but for our females too,” he said and added Uzma was an example for everybody.

The ambassador also gave her equipment for the summit. Mountaineer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti said no adventurous sports was safe but it could be made safe by using equipment, precautions etc. “Uzma has proved herself and now she’s eyeing for the Broad Peak. I know her motivation and passion. Good luck Uzma,” he said. Managing Director, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said, “I feel proud that Uzma belongs to KP.”

“We are doing all out efforts for the promotion of tourism, sports and culture in KP,” he said and also announced a package for mountaineers who wanted to come to KP for an expedition. Uzma’s husband Yousaf and sons wished her all the best for the expedition. At the end shields were given to the Ambassador, Uzma and other officials.—APP

