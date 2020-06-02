Uzma Khan withdraws case

Staff Reorter

Lahore

Actor Uzma Khan on Tuesday withdrew the case against three women and their armed guards whom she had accused last week of torturing her and her sister after angrily storming a house where she was staying in Lahore’s DHA neighbourhood. A former member of Uzma’s legal team claimed that the two sides had reportedly reached a settlement which led to the withdrawal of charges, but no official confirmed this on record. Video clips showing violence carried out on the actor and her sister Huma Khan had sparked outrage and calls for justice on social media earlier this week.